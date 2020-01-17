Follow Us:
Watch: Kerala journalist manhandled during former DGP Senkumar’s press conference

Those present at the conference then tried to manhandle the journalist and push him out of the hall. However, other journalists intervened and came to the scribe's rescue.

journalist manhandled by Senkumar's supporters, Senkumar supporters assault journalist, kerala journalist senkumar fight, kerala news Journalist Kadavil Rasheed was manhandled by former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar’s supporters on Thursday. (Screengrab)

A Kerala-based journalist was manhandled during the press conference of former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar on Wednesday. The scribe was manhandled when he asked the former top cop about Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s remark that his appointment during the tenure of the previous UDF government was a “huge mistake”.

According to ANI, Senkumar was addressing the media Wednesday on issues pertaining to the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam case when journalist Kadavil Rasheed questioned him.

“Are you a journalist? Are you drunk?” Senkumar asked Rasheed.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Trivandrum district committee, later demanded an apology from the former top cop. They also sought a case against those who manhandled the journalist.

