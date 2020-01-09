Wage subsidy scheme for new ventures, land ceiling relaxation for big firms: Kerala CM at investor summit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an investor summit in the state. (Source: Vishnu Varma) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an investor summit in the state. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

A wage subsidy scheme for new ventures, raising of ceiling for financial aid from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), relaxation of land ceilings for big firms, responsibilities for local bodies in job generation – a slew of such measures were announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at ASCEND 2020, a global investment summit in Kochi on Thursday.

The chief minister stressed that the investment climate in the state is conducive especially at a time when the country is in the middle of a major economic slowdown. He recounted the steps taken by his administration to attract global investments and simplify the procedures that entrepreneurs have to go through to set up a business in the state. He also promised to end unemployment in the state in 10 years and place Kerala among the top five investor-friendly states in the country.

Among the major measures his government intends to take is a proposal to subsidise a part of the wage commitment of newly-set up industries for the first five years.

“This is a scheme under consideration. I don’t want to go into its details. This benefit will be available only to those units which provide ESI and PF benefits to workers. I also want to say at this stage that women employees will get at least Rs 2,000 more than their men counterparts under the proposed scheme. An estimated 37 lakh people will benefit,” he said.

Another big measure is the concession in terms of land ceilings given to big firms that invest over Rs 250 crore and provide employment to 1,000 people. He underlined that appropriate changes would be made in the land legislation act to ensure the 15-acre current ceiling on land to be held by the firms would be relaxed.

In addition, the present ban on women factory workers being put on night shift will be lifted and the employer will have to ensure their safety.

The chief minister also promised that the ceiling for financial aid from KSIDC for businesses will be raised from Rs 35 crore to Rs 100 crore with higher amounts to be given in special cases.

For a state that has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country, CM Vijayan said the government intends to place certain targets and responsibilities on elected local bodies like panchayats to ensure job-creation and promotion of industries.

“Though a small state, we have several inherent strengths that make us different, including our natural assets and highly qualified human resource. Now is the time to properly leverage them to bring in substantial investment, which is essential to generate income and employment for the present and future generations,” the chief minister underlined.

MA Yussufali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, remarked in his address at the event that there was no need for any kind of fear on the part of the international banking and investor community to fund projects in the state.

“The beneficiaries of the investment that they make now will be the future generations of Kerala,” Yusuffali said.

The two-day investment meet is showcasing around 100 projects covering a wide array of sectors such as tourism and hospitality, fisheries, petrochemicals, agro and food processing, infrastructure and mobility development.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App