Vijayan’s Kerala Cabinet 2.0: Full list of portfolios

Vijayan is the first chief minister in the history of the state to be re-elected to power after a full five-year term. (Photo: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his new 20-member Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office, the portfolios of the incoming ministers were announced on Friday. While Vijayan, who is returning to office for his second consecutive term, will retain Home, Vigilance and IT portfolios among others, several key portfolios have also been assigned to first time ministers like Veela George and PA Mohamed Riyas.

Soon after he was sworn in on Thursday, Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government order in this connection was issued late last night.

Here is the full list of portfolios:

Members of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. Members of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Pinarayi Vijayan

General Administration

All India Services

Planning and Economic Affairs Science, Technology and Environment

Pollution Control

Scientific Institutes

Personnel and Administrative Reforms

Election

Integration

Information Technology

Sainik Welfare

Distress Relief

State Hospitality

Airports

Metro Rail

Inter-State River Waters

Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation Information and Public Relations

Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs

Home

Vigilance

Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice Fire and Rescue Services

Prisons

Printing and Stationery

Welfare of Minorities

All important policy matters

Subjects not mentioned elsewhere

Shri A K Saseendran Forests

Wild Life Protection Shri Ahammad Devarkovil Ports Museums Archaeology Archives

Adv. Antony Raju

Road Transport Motor Vehicles Water Transport Shri V Abdurahiman Sports

Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage Posts & Telegraphs Railways Adv. G R Anil Food and Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs Legal Metrology Shri K N Balagopal Finance

National Savings

Stores Purchase

Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax Treasuries

Lotteries

State Audit

Kerala State Financial Enterprises

State Insurance

Kerala Financial Corporation

Stamps and Stamp Duties Prof. R Bindu Collegiate Education Technical Education

Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities)

Entrance Examinations

National Cadet Corps

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Social Justice