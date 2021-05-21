Vijayan’s Kerala Cabinet 2.0: Full list of portfolios

Updated: May 21, 2021 10:03:23 am
A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his new 20-member Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office, the portfolios of the incoming ministers were announced on Friday. While Vijayan, who is returning to office for his second consecutive term, will retain Home, Vigilance and IT portfolios among others, several key portfolios have also been assigned to first time ministers like Veela George and PA Mohamed Riyas.
Soon after he was sworn in on Thursday, Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government order in this connection was issued late last night.
Here is the full list of portfolios:
Pinarayi Vijayan
General Administration
All India Services
Planning and Economic Affairs Science, Technology and Environment
Pollution Control
Scientific Institutes
Personnel and Administrative Reforms
Election
Integration
Information Technology
Sainik Welfare
Distress Relief
State Hospitality
Airports
Metro Rail
Inter-State River Waters
Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation Information and Public Relations
Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs
Home
Vigilance
Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice Fire and Rescue Services
Prisons
Printing and Stationery
Welfare of Minorities
All important policy matters
Subjects not mentioned elsewhere
Shri K Rajan
Land Revenue
Survey and Land Records Land Reforms
Housing
Shri Roshy Augustine
Irrigation
Command Area Development Authority Ground Water Department
Water Supply and Sanitation
Shri K Krishnankutty
Electricity ANERT
Shri A K Saseendran
Forests
Wild Life Protection
Shri Ahammad Devarkovil
Ports Museums Archaeology Archives
Adv. Antony Raju
Road Transport Motor Vehicles Water Transport
Shri V Abdurahiman
Sports
Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage Posts & Telegraphs Railways
Adv. G R Anil
Food and Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs Legal Metrology
Shri K N Balagopal
Finance
National Savings
Stores Purchase
Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax Treasuries
Lotteries
State Audit
Kerala State Financial Enterprises
State Insurance
Kerala Financial Corporation
Stamps and Stamp Duties
Prof. R Bindu
Collegiate Education Technical Education
Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities)
Entrance Examinations
National Cadet Corps
Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Social Justice
Smt. J Chinchurani
Animal Husbandry
Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives
Zoos
Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
Shri M V Govindan Master
Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations Rural Development
Town Planning
Regional Development Authorities
KILA Excise
Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas
Public Works Department Tourism
Shri P Prasad
Agriculture
Soil Survey & Soil Conservation Kerala Agriculture University Warehousing Corporation
Shri K Radhakrishnan
Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Devaswoms
Parliamentary Affairs
Shri P Rajeeve
Law
Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives) Commerce
Mining and Geology
Handlooms and Textiles
Khadi and Village Industries
Coir
Cashew Industry Plantation Directorate
Shri Saji Cherian
Fisheries
Harbour Engineering
Fisheries University
Culture
Kerala State Film Development Corporation Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board Youth Affairs
Shri V Sivankutty
General Education Literacy Movement Labour
Employment and Training Skills, Rehabilitation Factories and Boilers Insurance Medical Service Industrial Tribunals Labour Courts
Shri V N Vasavan
Co-operation Registration
Smt. Veena George
Health
Family Welfare
Medical Education Medical University Indigenous Medicine AYUSH
Drugs Control
Woman & Child Welfare
