Vijayan’s Kerala Cabinet 2.0: Full list of portfolios

Friday, May 21, 2021
Soon after he was sworn in on Thursday, Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government order in this connection was issued late last night.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 21, 2021 10:03:23 am
Pinarayi VijayanVijayan is the first chief minister in the history of the state to be re-elected to power after a full five-year term. (Photo: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his new 20-member Cabinet of Ministers took the oath of office, the portfolios of the incoming ministers were announced on Friday. While Vijayan, who is returning to office for his second consecutive term, will retain Home, Vigilance and IT portfolios among others, several key portfolios have also been assigned to first time ministers like Veela George and PA Mohamed Riyas.

Here is the full list of portfolios:

Members of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Pinarayi Vijayan

General Administration
All India Services
Planning and Economic Affairs Science, Technology and Environment
Pollution Control
Scientific Institutes
Personnel and Administrative Reforms
Election
Integration
Information Technology
Sainik Welfare
Distress Relief
State Hospitality
Airports
Metro Rail
Inter-State River Waters
Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation Information and Public Relations
Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs
Home
Vigilance
Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice Fire and Rescue Services
Prisons
Printing and Stationery
Welfare of Minorities
All important policy matters
Subjects not mentioned elsewhere

Shri K Rajan

Land Revenue
Survey and Land Records Land Reforms
Housing

Shri Roshy Augustine

Irrigation
Command Area Development Authority Ground Water Department
Water Supply and Sanitation
Shri K Krishnankutty
Electricity ANERT

Shri A K Saseendran

Forests
Wild Life Protection

Shri Ahammad Devarkovil

Ports Museums Archaeology Archives
Adv. Antony Raju
Road Transport Motor Vehicles Water Transport

Shri V Abdurahiman

Sports
Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage Posts & Telegraphs Railways

Adv. G R Anil

Food and Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs Legal Metrology

Shri K N Balagopal

Finance
National Savings
Stores Purchase
Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax Treasuries
Lotteries
State Audit
Kerala State Financial Enterprises
State Insurance
Kerala Financial Corporation
Stamps and Stamp Duties

Prof. R Bindu

Collegiate Education Technical Education
Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities)
Entrance Examinations
National Cadet Corps
Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Social Justice

Smt. J Chinchurani

Animal Husbandry
Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives
Zoos
Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

Shri M V Govindan Master

Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations Rural Development
Town Planning
Regional Development Authorities
KILA Excise

Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas

Public Works Department Tourism

Shri P Prasad

Agriculture
Soil Survey & Soil Conservation Kerala Agriculture University Warehousing Corporation

Shri K Radhakrishnan

Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Devaswoms
Parliamentary Affairs

Shri P Rajeeve

Law
Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives) Commerce
Mining and Geology
Handlooms and Textiles
Khadi and Village Industries
Coir
Cashew Industry Plantation Directorate

Shri Saji Cherian

Fisheries
Harbour Engineering
Fisheries University
Culture
Kerala State Film Development Corporation Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board Youth Affairs

Shri V Sivankutty

General Education Literacy Movement Labour
Employment and Training Skills, Rehabilitation Factories and Boilers Insurance Medical Service Industrial Tribunals Labour Courts

Shri V N Vasavan

Co-operation Registration

Smt. Veena George

Health
Family Welfare
Medical Education Medical University Indigenous Medicine AYUSH
Drugs Control
Woman & Child Welfare

