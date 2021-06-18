Veteran Malayalam poet-lyricist S Ramesan Nair passes away at 73

S Ramesan Nair, a prolific poet-lyricist who wrote songs for over 150 Malayalam films and dozens of devotional albums, passed away Friday at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 73. He was suffering from cancer and had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Nair was a mainstay of Malayalam songwriting, especially in the 80s and 90s when he delivered hit numbers for composers like MG Radhakrishnan, Johnson, Ouseppachan, Berny Ignatius, Raveendran and Shyam. He made his way into Malayalam cinema in the year 1985 by writing songs for the film ‘Pathaamudayam’.

In the next two decades, Nair wrote songs for nearly 160 films, including popular ones like ‘Raakuyilin Raagasadassil’, ‘Kuruppinte Kanakkupushtakam’, ‘Aadyathe Kanmani’, ‘Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava’, ‘April 19’ and ‘Aniyathipraavu’. Some of his noted songs include ‘Oru Rajamalli’, ‘Aniyathipravinu’, ‘Mayilay Parannuva’, ‘Onnanam Kunninmel’, ‘Aavaniponnunjal‘ and ‘Manju peyyana‘.

He has also written dozens of songs for Hindu devotional albums. He was also noted for writing plays such as ‘Swathimegham’, ‘Alakananda’, ‘Shathabhishekam‘ and ‘Vikadavritham‘.

In 2010, he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his valuable contributions to literature and in 2018, he won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Gurupournami’.

He is survived by wife P Rama, a retired teacher and writer, and son Manu Ramesan, a music composer.