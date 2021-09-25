Kerala: Veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran quits political affairs committee

Fresh trouble seems to be brewing in the Kerala unit of Congress ahead of the new state committee’s reshuffle with party leader V M Sudheeran quitting from the political affairs committee Saturday.

Sudheeran, a former state party chief, said he had handed over his resignation to the current Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran. He did not mention the reason for his exit.

Sources close to him said the resignation was a fallout of the continuing unease among the senior leaders in Kerala ahead of the impending reshuffle. Sudheeran, who has built an image of a crusader within the Congress, has been keeping away from all the dominating groups.

Expressing his displeasure over the unexpected resignation, Sudhakaran said: “I don’t know the reason. I have already stated that we are open for discussions on all issues including reshuffle in KPCC. Sudheeran was not picking up my calls,” he said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also said he was unaware of the reason behind Sudheeran’s resignation. “We would try to find an amicable solution for the issues. His resignation was really unfortunate,” he said.

A senior Congress leader aware of the development said: “Sudheeran has a very strained relationship with the party’s state leadership since he resigned as KPCC president in 2017. The leadership was open to discussions, but Sudheeran has been keeping aloof.”

Congress sources said the party leadership had approached him to put forward suggestions about the impending reshuffle.

The exit of Sudheeran from the political affairs committee is a real setback, especially at a time when the party is going through a makeover at all levels in the state unit, said one source.

After the appointment of new DCC chiefs in Kerala, three senior KPCC office-bearers had quit the party and moved to CPI(M).