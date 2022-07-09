scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

RSS notice: Satheesan says he stands by his remarks on Golwalker’s book

V D Satheesan was replying to a question by the media here regarding a reported legal notice sent by the RSS state leadership to him over his statement that former minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks were similar to that of the content in Golwalker's book Bunch of Thoughts.

By: PTI | Kochi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 4:25:37 pm
V D Satheesan is the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, . (File)

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Saturday said he stood by his statement that the controversial remarks against the Constitution by former minister Saji Cheriyan were from a book penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalker and he was ready to face any legal consequence over this.

Noting that he was rejecting the notice with the “contempt it deserves”, the Congress leader said, “I am ready to face any legal action over this. I made the statement quoting the page number of the book.” He further charged that the approach of the RSS and that of Cheriyan, who is also the state secretariat member of the CPI(M), towards the Constitution were similar.

According to media reports, the RSS has sent a legal notice to Satheesan seeking an explanation from him as to where the comments were made by Golwalker in his book.

Satheesan, while addressing reporters, also criticised CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balarkrishnan for “lavishing praises” on Cheriyan over his resignation.
He said Cheriyan was yet to withdraw his comments against the Constitution, but Balakrishnan said he had upheld the democratic values by resigning from his post, when the controversy erupted.

The LoP also said the ruling CPI(M) should have asked Cheriyan to admit what he had said about the Constitution was wrong.
Saji Cheriyan had on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks.

During a recent political programme held in Pathanamthitta, the former minister had alleged that the Constitution of the country “condones exploitation” and is written in a way helping to “plunder” the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.

