Unaware of husband’s death, Kerala woman, who fought for repatriation from UAE , gives birth to baby girl

A 27-year-old native of Kerala, who had approached the Supreme Court for repatriation from the UAE citing her pregnancy and was duly brought home in the first flight of the Vande Bharat mission on May 7, gave birth to a girl Tuesday at a hospital in Kozhikode district. However, the good news is blemished by the fact that her husband, who had supported her in the legal petition and had stayed back in the UAE, passed away Monday reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He was 28.

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil, who was closely associated with the couple, announced on Facebook that Athira Geetha Sreedharan had given birth to a girl. “For the sake of the fairy girl, Athira will survive the sadness of the loss of Nithin. No one in the world has the mental strength as that of a mother,” he wrote.

Athira’s family has reportedly not conveyed to her that Nithin passed away. Efforts are on to bring his mortal remains back to Kerala tomorrow.

Nithin, a mechanical engineer, and Athira, an electronics and communication engineer, employed with private firms in Dubai, were active among the expatriate community there, arranging blood donations and food kits during the Covid-19 lockdown. Nithin was especially instrumental, working closely with a group called Emergency Team International and INCAS, an expatriate youth outfit of the Congress party.

When flights were grounded in March following the pandemic, Athira had petitioned the Supreme Court requesting the repatriation of flights for pregnant women like her. Though her petition was not considered, she was among the first to obtain a ticket on the first flight home on May 7. Nithin also secured a ticket to travel with her but gave it up for deserving people who needed to come home for emergency reasons.

On Monday, Nithin, who reportedly was under treatment for high blood pressure and a heart condition, passed away in his sleep.

“His work had been hectic these days. He even discussed with me about resigning and going home. Whenever he managed to get some time, he came for food kit distribution. He was one of our main coordinators for blood donation here,” his friend Bibin Jacob told PTI.

