Two more RSS workers arrested for SDPI leader’s killing in Kerala

Police on Friday arrested two RSS workers in connection with the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary K S Shan in Alappuzha on December 18.

Police identified the arrested RSS leader as K T Suresh, 49, who is the organisation’s Boudhik Pramukh of Chalakudy Taluk in Thrissur district. The other arrested M Umesh, 27, is also a RSS worker. They were nabbed from a hideout in Thrissur district on Friday. Earlier, police had arrested two other RSS workers hailing from Mannancherry village in Alappuzha, the hometown of the killed SDPI leader.

Shan’s death was followed by the retaliatory murder of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan within 12 hours. Five SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with Ranjith murder.

Police on Friday said none of the arrested, in both cases, had been directly involved in the crime, but had given logistic support for the assailants.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare told media in Alappuzha that the gangs, which executed the murders, are still absconding and suspected to have left the state. Teams have been deputed to other states as part of the search for the gangs.