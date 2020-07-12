Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair remanded in judicial custody

Second accused Swapna Suresh (left) and fourth accused Sandeep Nair (right) detained by NIA in Bengaluru. Second accused Swapna Suresh (left) and fourth accused Sandeep Nair (right) detained by NIA in Bengaluru.

An NIA Court here on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala.

The duo were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application, seeking their custody for interrogation.

Explained | How in Kerala gold smuggling rackets, the big sharks always escape

The Court will on Monday consider the application seeking custody of the accused, who were brought to the state from Bengaluru this morning.

The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said.

They were taken into custody by the NIA on Saturday in Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.