Top Kerala CPM leader’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri gets bail in money laundering case

The Karnataka High Court Thursday granted bail with conditions to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The bail petition was allowed by the single bench of Justice MG Uma for Bineesh exactly a year after he was arrested by the ED for transferring funds to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh to an alleged drug racket operator who had been arrested and charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a few months earlier. In fact, the ED probe into Bineesh’s financial dealings stemmed from the NCB investigation into a racket operating in Bengaluru which sourced and sold drugs in party circuits and helped organise rave parties.

Since his arrest on October 29, 2020, Bineesh has been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and spent time in custody at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. His father, Balakrishnan, is a member of the CPM’s top decision-making body in India and was until Nov, 2020 the state secretary of the CPM in Kerala and second only to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the case against Bineesh, the ED had alleged that the drug peddler, Mohammed Anoop, was a ‘benaamidar’ of the CPM leader’s son and that he had admitted to engaging in sale of narcotic substances and held close links with Bineesh.

Bineesh’s counsel in court argued that he was not found to be involved in any kind of illegal drug trade in the probe by the NCB. The transactions between Anoop and Bineesh were as part of starting a hospitality venture in Bengaluru, the counsel contended.

From the outset, Bineesh has argued that the charges against him were fabricated and that he was being attacked for political reasons.