Thursday, June 10, 2021
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala govt to start vaccine manufacturing unit at Life Science Park

A working group has been formed to conduct discussions with prominent vaccine manufacturing firms in the country.  IAS officer Dr S Chitra was appointed as the project director of the proposed scheme.

June 10, 2021 10:03:06 am
Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to initiate steps to establish a vaccine manufacturing unit at the government-run Life Science Park here. A working group has been formed to conduct discussions with prominent vaccine manufacturing firms in the country.  IAS officer Dr S Chitra was appointed as the project director of the proposed scheme.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the covid-19 review meeting that lockdown restrictions would be made more stringent in places where test positivity rate is very high. The health department should ensure that the vaccine is administered as per the prescribed dose. Covid-19 patients who do not have isolation facilities at their homes would be taken to the covid care centres.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 16204 covid cases. The test positivity rate for the day is 14.09.

