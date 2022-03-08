Kerala: 5 members of family, including eight-month-old, charred to death in fire

A five-member family in Thiruvananthapuram rural district was charred to death Tuesday when their two-storey house caught fire.

The victims were identified as Prathapan alias Baby, 62, his wife Sherly, 53, their youngest son Akhil, 20, eldest daughter-law Abhirami, 29, and her eight-month-old son Rayan. The couple’s eldest son Nihul sustained serious burns.

The police said they were alerted about the incident by neighbours of Prathapan, a merchant. Locals raised an alarm after seeing smoke emanating from the house. They initially tried to douse the fire, but could not control it. Bikes parked at the compound of the house were also gutted in the fire.

A local resident named Sasankan told TV channels he saw fire at the house around 2 am. His son immediately called house owner Prathapan’s eldest son Nihul. After attending the call, Nihul came down to the ground floor of the house, but went up again. By that time, fire had engulfed the building, trapping the entire family in flames and smoke.

Rural SP Divya Gopinath said they have started a probe to ascertain the cause of death.