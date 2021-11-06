‘Extraordinary feeling to look students in eye and teach’: The importance of reopening of schools in Kerala

“Without kids, the school seemed just another concrete structure, lifeless. But today, we are all very happy,” said Shiny George, her smile hidden by two layers of masks. In the background, loud sounds of second-graders repeating in unison their teacher’s lessons could be heard.

At the 107-year-old St George Lower Primary School in Kochi, Kerala, where George is the headmistress, students in grades one to four returned to offline classes on November 1 after a pandemic-forced gap of 19 months. Kerala, which has the most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, is one of the last few states to reopen educational institutions. The transition nevertheless has not been easy for the government or the parent-teacher-student communities. But they all emphatically agree that the school as an institution is integral to learning and that coming back to offline classes, sooner than later, is the right choice.

“A school’s environment is extremely important for kids of all ages. The social interactions they get to have here, with teachers and their peers, are valuable. We must understand that students, especially of lower grades, were heavily stressed the past one and a half years, bound to online classes within the four walls of a room at home. Many of them couldn’t go out at all even though their parents did. A crucial period of their lives were spent inside,” underlined George.

“It’s been three days since reopening and we can see the happiness on students’ faces. They are overjoyed to see their friends and teachers again. It validates our thinking about the need to reopen schools.”

That students were tethered to their cell-phone and laptop screens for the better part of the last two years weighed heavily on the minds of education experts and government officials in Kerala. That’s why, apart from general guidelines on the Covid-19 protocols to be followed at schools, the Kerala government released a set of what it called ‘academic guidelines’ aimed at making transition from online to offline classes easier for everyone. In the first week, school administrators and teachers were told to welcome students with happy faces, decorate classrooms and arrange fun activities for them. Allow them to read their favourite books or paint, engage them in light exercises, promote their talents and build healthy, positive relationships with them, the teachers were told.

While attendance is not mandatory, consent letters are sought from parents and guardians to send their wards. Additionally, through PTA meetings, parents are being reassured about the safety protocols in schools. The message that schools are safe spaces is related to parents repeatedly, several teachers told The Indian Express, and while simultaneous online classes are being conducted currently for those who can’t make it to school, hints are dropped that such a combination cannot last forever. The point being made is that school administrators and teachers are undertaking arduous efforts to run classes in adherence to Covid-19 protocols and that parents must meet them half-way.

“Classes officially begin at 10 am but students can start arriving by 9 am. Class teachers have been told to reach the school by 9 am and be present at the entry gate for the screening of students. Arrangements are made for thermal scanning and sanitising at the entry-gate itself. If a student is detected with a high temperature, cold or cough, she is immediately shifted to the ‘sick room’, followed by the consultation of a doctor and a call to the parent to pick up the student. We have told parents to screen their kids in the morning before leaving home and not to send them to school if they report symptoms. If a household member tests positive, the kid should stay in isolation at home,” explained Lathika Panicker, the headmistress of the Government Girls High School in Ernakulam South.

“The school itself is designed as a bio-bubble with strict physical distancing measures. Students in one grade are not allowed to interact with those from other grades and separate interval slots have been prepared for each grade. Masks are on at all times and teachers will accompany students when the latter step out of the classroom for any needs. A counsellor appointed by the government took sessions for parents on Covid appropriate measures and the learning paradigms in the post-pandemic world,” she added.

Midday meals, which used to be served in common dining halls before the pandemic, are now being distributed directly in classrooms with students asked to bring their own plates and glasses. Sharing of food is disallowed. At the end of each day, classrooms are sanitised. Health monitoring committees, set up at the school level composed of members including headmistress, teachers, PTA president and the local councillor, will meet regularly to take stock of the situation.

And there are indications that such measures are having a calming effect on parents already. Joby, a headload worker whose son goes to the St George LP School, said, “If there are no health concerns, I’m only happy to send him to school. At home, all he does is play. At least in school, he’ll be more disciplined and study.”

For teachers, too, the lure of interacting with their students eye to eye trumps the safety of online classes any day even if it means dealing with a heavier workload. The prospect of meeting their students after a long gap, especially those who will face public exams next year, was too hard to resist. “It’s an extraordinary feeling (to look students in the eye and teach),” said George.

“In offline classes, we are able to monitor their expressions, evaluate their work and give them individual attention. Virtual classes may work for kids who are brilliant at studies. For the rest, a teacher’s physical presence is important,” said Lillykutty Joseph, who has been teaching at the Government LP School in Ernakulam South for the past 12 years.

Remya Joseph, who teaches Malayalam and IT for classes 8, 9 and 10 at the Pius Girls High School in Kochi, added, “Since I’m a language teacher, I can say with certainty that in online classes, I cannot detect areas of a student where she’s weak. There’s also a tendency for parents to help them during exams and assignments.”

In the first few classes after reopening, Joseph said students shared about how they became more lazy during the pandemic. “They said how they were not disciplined anymore about waking up, going to sleep, mealtimes and studies. Mostly, they spoke of happy experiences at home, getting to spend more time with family and strengthening bonds with siblings,” she said.

“From an academic standpoint, I observed that most of the students have become slower in writing and lacked a flow in language. Hopefully, it’ll get better.”

Another pressing problem was the students’ addiction to cellphones after spending a year and half on them. “It’s very, very real. Some of them admitted that even during online classes, they used to watch Korean TV shows and movies on different tabs. Parents wouldn’t be able to keep a watch at all times.”

In any case, the memo from reopening of schools is clear: digital devices can certainly complement learning methods, but they are far behind in terms of what the idea of a school offers to a student. The pandemic is a testament to that.