The boys from Kashmir: How a Kerala institute offers peace, and hope, to children from the Valley

In the summer of 2004, Abubakr Ahmad, a veteran Islamic scholar from Kerala and founder-chancellor of the Jamia Markaz group of educational institutions, arrived in the Kashmir Valley to lay the foundation stone for a number of projects and take stock of existing facilities. During the visit, when he struck a conversation with then-chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, the CM, while congratulating Ahmad for starting schools in the Valley for underprivileged kids, asked him if he could do something for destitute kids and those from poor families in the Valley back in Kerala. “Your state is comparatively peaceful. Couldn’t you take kids from conflict-prone areas here and educate them there?” Sayeed is reported to have asked Ahmad.

Advertising

Thus began the journey of the Kashmiri Home, located inside the expansive headquarters of the Jamia Markaz in Karanthur, 15 kilometres away from Kozhikode city in Kerala. For the past 15 years, hundreds of schoolgoing Kashmiri boys have left behind the Valley’s enduring cauldron of conflict and strife to travel over 3,200 kms with the hope of studying in a harmonious environment.

The first batch of almost 300 boys between the ages of 10 and 14 was handpicked in 2004 by the then-government of J&K from impoverished families. In later years, smaller batches of around 25 students each were picked through selection tests by teachers and trainers of Markaz. While the building for the Kashmiri Home was funded by the Red Crescent Society of UAE, all expenses including clothes, books, school fees, food and accommodation for the students is taken care of by the management at Markaz. The Markaz runs a wide array of institutes including schools, colleges, research centres and orphanages across Kerala and the world.

The students, upon arrival at the Kashmiri Home in Karanthur, are enrolled into schools run by Markaz subscribed to both the Kerala state syllabus and CBSE. In addition to the routine classes at school, they are also taught Islamic studies and theology. While education up to the 12th grade is guaranteed for the kids at Markaz, their future studies at the graduate and post-graduate level are decided based on their interests. While many of them choose to stay on and study in Kerala, others travel to Delhi and Kashmir for future education.

Advertising

“Since 2004, close to 900 students from the Valley have passed out of Kashmiri Home, working in different parts of the world. Especially over the last three years, the academic performance of these students has been outstanding. They are speaking fluently in Malayalam, singing Malayalam poems and have acclimated to our education system in Kerala,” points out Shahzad Noorani, the academic director of the Kashmiri Home.

On a recent evening at the Kashmiri Home, greyish rain clouds began assembling in the sky as a stream of Kashmiri boys, all in white kurta-pyjama or gowns that stretched up to the ankles, washed their feet under a tap and trooped silently into a rectangular hall. Picking up copies of the holy Quran from a cupboard, they went down on their knees on mats and began reading aloud the verses from the book.

“This is their prayer time. After they return from school, they wash up and sit down for prayers lasting about 15-20 minutes. Then, they climb up to their dorms and finish their school tasks. On weekends, they have Arabic classes along with sessions on DTP and computer designing,” explains Mohibullah, one of the staff members at Markaz.

Mehmood Ahmad, a 12th-grade student-resident at the Kashmiri Home, had not heard much about Kerala before he boarded the Navyug Express from Jammu Tawi station in 2011. In fact, growing up in a poor neighbourhood in the tiny village of Surankote in Poonch district of J&K, he used to think Kerala was located right next to Delhi. He admits that even though he studied in a madrassa till fourth grade back in Poonch, he did not know how to write the alphabet or even his own name in English.

“My home was located in an economically backward area where education wasn’t given any importance. My father was poor and used to do daily-wage jobs on farms. He didn’t earn enough to educate me and my brothers,” says Ahmad.

“One day, I saw a poster of Markaz stuck to a lamp-post in my village inviting applications for students to study free-of-cost at their school in Kerala. I desperately wanted to study so I borrowed some money from my uncle and came to Kerala with an acquaintance,” he adds.

But luck did not favour him initially. With his education at the madrassa in Poonch barely cutting it, he failed in both the test and personal interview at Markaz. But when he poured his heart out on the dire financial state at home and his aspirations to study, the teachers at Markaz agreed to take him. In the first couple of years, Ahmad says he had to toil hard to keep up with his peers at school.

“I didn’t know Malayalam and English. My teachers didn’t know Urdu. So both of us could not understand each other. I later began conversing extensively with Malayali kids to pick up on the local language,” says Ahmad.

Ahmad, 19, today is the star of the current batch at Kashmiri Home. For the past five years, he has been winning the first prize across different categories like story and poetry recitation and Urdu speech at the state-level school arts festival. He speaks fluent Malayalam, helps out the younger kids at Kashmiri Home with their studies and is predicted to do very well in the 12th board examinations next year.

Ask him what he wants to do next and pat comes the reply: “I want to complete BA and MA courses in Urdu. And then I want to do my PhD. I want to live in Kerala and teach Urdu in colleges here,” he says.

“Kerala ka mahaul, rahna sahna, education ka system sab acche hai. Hindu-Muslim mil julke rehte hai aur sab ek dusre ko madad karta hai (Kerala’s environment, it’s living condition and it’s education system are all good. Hindus and Muslims live together in peace. They help each other).”

For Mohd Furqan, a tall, skinny boy in the 10th grade who joined Markaz last year, Kerala presents a picture of peace and calm that his childhood in Anantnag seldom saw. He spoke of often waking up to the sound of AK-47s firing off near his home, witnessing the deaths of people at close quarters and getting classes at school suspended for weeks together due to militant strikes.

One of the stinging memories he has of the conflict in Kashmir goes back two years to the day when he stepped outside his home to recharge his cell-phone. “When I was walking to the shop, I saw the body of a man being carried on someone’s shoulder. He was clearly dead. When I looked back at his face, I realised it was my neighbour. He got hit during stone-pelting with security forces and died,” says Furqan.

“Kids in Kashmir today have adjusted to the way of life there. They are used to the sound of gunfire.”

In fact, the management at Markaz recognises that the bouts of militancy combined with anti-India propaganda in the Valley can leave a detrimental effect on the children there. Which is why, all students arriving at the Kashmiri Home are taught positive values of patriotism and ‘Indianness’.

Noorani underlined, “At school, they are taught chapters on Indian history. They are informed of the role of Muslims in the country’s freedom struggle. At every Independence Day programme, we ensure they are right in the middle holding the Tricolour.”

“We have always done everything possible to promote secular values and pro-India sentiments among students. These are young minds and we take special care to teach them the right things.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, Furqan, after completing his studies in Kerala, wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi who’s a public orator and works closely with Markaz-run schools in the Valley. “I want to be part of a university in Kashmir where students can study without being disturbed by everyday violence. There is a need for an education revolution and there are people with great ideas. If we all work together, we can achieve it,” he says.