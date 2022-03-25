Senior Congress leader Thalekkunnil Basheer dies at 77

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Thalekkunnil Basheer passed away at the age of 77 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning. He has been indisposed for the last few months.

Basheer, a prominent Muslim face in Congress in Kerala, had served as the member of Lok Sabha for two terms from 1984 to 1991. Prior to that, he had also served as a member of Rajya Sabha from 1977 to 84.

Basheer was elected to the state legislative assembly from Kazhakootam constituency in the elections in 1977. But months later, he resigned as a legislator to facilitate a bye-election to get senior Congress leader A K Antony elected to the assembly. When Antony had assumed office as the chief minister of Kerala in April 1977, he had not been a member of the assembly. After Basheer stepped down as Kazhakkoottam legislator, Antony contested a bye-election in October 1977 and won.

A law graduate, he had also served as a general secretary of KPCC as well as a member of its executive committee. Basheer, who had been active in cultural affairs, authored several books in Malayalam, including ‘Velicham Kooduthal Velicham‘ (Collection of Articles), ‘Rajeev Gandhi: Surya Thejassinte Ormakku‘, ‘Mandelayude Nattil; Gandhijiyudeyum‘ (Travelogue), and ‘K Damodaran Muthal Berlin Kunjananthan Nair Vare’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan condoled the death of the Congress leader. Vijayan said Basheer stood for values in politics and had always shown keen interest in the larger interest of society.

Satheesan said Basheer had made his presence felt in political and cultural arenas. He added that he stood for Congress values in politics and he had been a role model for others.