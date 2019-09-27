Tension at Kerala church: One faction courts arrest, another waits to move in

The St Mary’s Cathedral at Piravom near Kochi witnessed tense scenes on Thursday when police broke open the main gate and arrested priests and laity of the Jacobite faction of Malankara Church to implement a High Court order to vacate the premises.

Advertising

The High Court had directed police to implement the 2017 ruling of Supreme Court, granting ownership of the church and over 1000 other churches to the Orthodox faction of Malankara church.

Hearing a plea by the Orthodox faction earlier in the day, complaining that the 2017 ruling was not implemented, the High Court castigated the Jacobite faction, “What gives you the right to lock the gates of the church? Who gave you the authority to block the faithful who want to offer prayers?”

Underlining that the apex court’s ruling must be complied with, the High Court asked police to arrest supporters of the Jacobite group and evacuate the premises.

Advertising

Around 1 pm, police started breaking locks on the main gate. Hundreds of followers of the Jacobite faction and priests resisted attempts of the police to enter the church. The priests initially refused to leave the premises. After talks with district collector S Suhas, they said they would court arrest with the laity. “The police and administration may have sympathies for us, but their hands are tied. They want us to leave and court arrest. So we have agreed,” a priest told the protesters.

But several protesters refused to leave. Clasping their hands, they asked police not to arrest them. “Where will we go? We have lost our churches and our cemeteries. After we die, where will our bodies be buried? It’s better if we are shot and killed,” a protester said.

Joseph Mar Gregorios Metropolitan of the Jacobite faction said that its managing committee will meet on Friday in to chart the future course. “We will do everything to get the justice we deserve,” he said.

Outside the main gate of the church compound, dozens of priests and followers of Orthodox faction waited under a makeshift tent. There was no clarity on when the Orthodox group would be allowed to enter the church.

Rony Varghese, a member of the Orthodox managing committee, said, “The Supreme Court had ruled that this church must be administered according to the 1934 constitution of Malankara Church. That’s the law. They (Jacobite) had submitted an affidavit that they would follow the Supreme court orders. But after they lost, they are challenging the courts and the police. This can’t be accepted.”