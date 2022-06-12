‘Kill me so story gets over’: Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

The prime accused in the gold smuggling that has rattled Kerala, Swapna Suresh, broke down while speaking to the media on Saturday. “Hurt me, please kill me so that the story will get over,” an emotional Suresh said.

Her statement came soon after the police registered a case against her lawyer, Krishna Raj, over a Facebook post he had shared that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

“Why are they attacking me like this. I stick to the statement I gave. Don’t hurt people who are around me,” she said at a press conference in Kerala’s Palakkad on Saturday, before reportedly swooning and collapsing amid a bout of fits.

Earlier this week, police registered a case against Suresh and senior politician P C George based on a complaint from Left legislator and former minister K T Jaleel that Suresh had made defamatory comments against him.

On Tuesday, Suresh had told the media that Jaleel was among others who were involved in the scandal. Suresh had claimed she deposed before a court in Kochi, as per Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), explaining the role of Jaleel and others.

Suresh had also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had carried a bag of currency to the UAE. She also dragged Vijayan’s wife Kamala and their daughter Veena into the controversy.