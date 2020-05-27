Sreelekha, Kerala’s first woman DGP, to head Fire & Rescue Services Department

Sreelekha worked as a lecturer and with the Reserve Bank before she tried her luck in the civil services examination. (File) Sreelekha worked as a lecturer and with the Reserve Bank before she tried her luck in the civil services examination. (File)

R Sreelekha will be the first woman Director General of Police in Kerala, after the state government on Wednesday appointed her as Fire and Rescue Services DGP as part of a major reshuffle.

The state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, appointed Vishwas Mehta as the new Chief Secretary to replace incumbent Tom Jose, who will retire on May 31. Mehta, a 1986 batch IAS officer from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was the Home Secretary.

“ADGP R Sreelekha has been promoted and appointed as the Fire and Rescue Services DGP in the state,” a release issued by the state government said.

Sreelekha is at present the Transport Commissioner. T K Jose, who is currently the Additional Chief Secretary to the Public Works Department, will replace Mehta as Home Secretary.

Meanwhile, Revenue Secretary V Venu has been made the State Planning Board Secretary, whileADGP M R Ajith Kumar has been appointed as the Transport Commissioner. Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited Managing Director Navjot Khosa has been appointed as the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector in place of K Gopalakrishnan, who has been shifted to Malappuram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd