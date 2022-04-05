scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Solar scam accused rape case: CBI officials examine rooms at MLA hostel

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe from the state police in August last year, examined the rooms at the hostel along with the woman

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
April 5, 2022 2:46:58 pm
Hibi Eden, who represents the Ernakulam constituency in the Lok Sabha, is one of the alleged accused in the rape case and the incident occurred when he was a legislator (Facebook @HibiEden)

The CBI, which is probing the alleged sexual exploitation of a con woman involved in the solar scam in Kerala, on Tuesday examined rooms at the legislators’ hostel which had been used by Congress lawmaker Hibi Eden.

Eden, who represents the Ernakulam constituency in the Lok Sabha, is one of the alleged accused in the rape case and the incident occurred when Eden was a legislator in the state assembly.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe from the state police in August last year, examined the rooms at the hostel along with the woman. The woman allegedly cheated investors by promising solar solutions and shares in solar energy projects.

Apart from Eden, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress MP Adoor Prakash, BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty are among other alleged accused.

The alleged incidents took place from 2012 to13 when Congress was ruling the state.

Based on the recommendation of a judicial commission, which probed the solar scam, the previous LDF government had allowed the police to register rape cases against the Congress leaders.

As the crime branch probe did not make any headway, the complainant in 2020 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the case is handed over to the CBI. Subsequently, the previous CPI(M) government in January last year recommended a CBI probe into the case.

