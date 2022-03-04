Weakened Congress unable to take on the challenge of Hindutva: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Thursday said a weakened Congress is unable to take on the challenge of Hindutva.

Addressing the media as part of the party state conference in Kochi, Yechuri said Congress has been flirting with soft Hindutva. Any amount of flirting with that would only feed into the agenda of Hindutva forces.

“Congress today, compared to the past, has been considerably weakened and many in BJP and RSS do not see Congress as a major threat. Because, any of its leaders, at any point of time, can leave the party to join BJP. A weakened Congress is unable to take on this challenge of Hindutva. What is required is a stronger Left that can bring together all secular forces,’’ he said.

Yechuri said in Kerala, Congress is playing tandem with BJP to take on the LDF government. This compromising attitude cannot help to achieve the objective of removing the BJP from power. “The core of the battle against BJP would be the independent strength of CPI(M), the strength and unity of Left forces, the strength and unity of Left and democratic forces, and finally to get the broadest platform of secular forces to defeat Hindutva forces and BJP,’’ he said.

Yechuri said, “why we say that Left is core to this battle is not because CPI(M) is leading the Left, not because something we desire, but our own class enemy has pointed this out. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a pre-scripted interview to a TV channel, said that the Left is isolated and weakened in the country, confined to a corner of the country. Nevertheless, he said the Left is a dangerous ideology and that has to be defeated for the success of their project. Because, only the Left is ideologically, politically and organisationally able to take on this challenge without any compromise,” he said.

The CPM general secretary said that since 2019, the BJP government has been systematically and rapidly advancing the fascist, Hindutva project of RSS. it is absolutely imperative that the BJP must be isolated.