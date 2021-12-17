Kerala: Shashi Tharoor praises Pinarayi Vijayan’s push for development, Congress miffed

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has got on the wrong side of his party yet again. While his party is vehemently opposing the proposed semi-high speed rail corridor, an ambitious project of the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, Tharoor was not a signatory of a petition moved by Congress-led UDF MPs from Kerala to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw against the project.

Even as he was under fire for not being a signatory to the petition, Tharoor on Thursday stuck to his stand and went on praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s push for development.

Tharoor tweeted, “Enjoyed discussing Kerala’s development with CM @vijayanpinarayi. On some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside & get on with growth. The young people of our state deserve opportunities that the current economic situation does not offer them.’’

Along with the tweet, Tharoor also shared a photo with CM Vijayan, who is pushing for the rail corridor project. In another tweet referring to the opening of Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said “in my speech on the occasion, I stressed the importance of Kerala offering a hospitable environment to investors in order to generate jobs and growth. Kerala must send the message that it is open for business.’

Enjoyed discussing Kerala’s development with CM ⁦@vijayanpinarayi⁩. On some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside & get on with growth. The young people of our state deserve opportunities that the current economic situation does not offer them. pic.twitter.com/zBlmxLbR0N — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 16, 2021

The Congress MP recalled that he attempted to attract many international investors to Kerala after his stint at the United Nations but “the investors went to neighboring states citing strikes and hartals in Kerala. “Now, our chief minister is trying to change that perspective and I feel that it’s a good thing. We have to generate employment here in Kerala and for that we need to instill confidence among the investors.’’

Tharoor’s reluctance to sign the petition against the mega project coupled with his tweet “that political differences should be set aside on some issues’’ has created a furore within the Congress in the state.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Friday said the party would look into the stand of Tharoor on the rail corridor project. “It is not proper to react before hearing Tharoor. If his stand is against that of the party, he would be asked to correct. Both Congress and UDF have a clear stand on the project. It is not beneficial to stand against party line. I hope Tharoor would understand it,’’ he said.

Former Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran mounted a scathing attack on Tharoor saying that party high command should give the MP lessons in party discipline. “We cannot accept the stand of Tharoor that he needs time to study the Silverline project when Congress and UDF are going ahead with protest. His approach has to be seen as a secret bid to help the government,’’ said Ramachandran.

The former Congress state chief was also critical about Tharoor’s stand that he needed time to study the project. “He is a person who approaches everything with an analytical mindset. It is cheating the people of the country if a responsible person like him says that he is yet to study about the project,’’ said Ramachandran.

This is not the first time that Tharoor has aired varied opinions on investment and projects. When Adani Group won the bid to run the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor backed it. Both Congress and CPI(M) leaders in Kerala had blamed Tharoor for his stand on the airport.