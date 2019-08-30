Sarah Cohen, oldest member of Kochi’s tiny Jewish community, dies at 96

The Jew Town of Mattanchery on the western suburbs of Kochi, named after the city’s Jewish community, has lost one of its most popular residents. Sarah Jacob Cohen, the oldest living member of a once-burgeoning Jewish community that eventually dwindled down to a handful in recent years, passed away at 96.

Sarah, who ran a small embroidery shop on the Jew Town street, passed away around 1:30 pm Friday, said Jasmine, one of Sarah’s caretakers who has been with the nonagenarian for the past 11 years. The shop stood close to the Paradesi Synagogue, the community’s centuries-old place of worship in the city.

“She had fallen while standing up a couple of weeks ago and had to be admitted to the hospital. She had suffered a tiny fracture. But barring that, she was absolutely fine and had no major health issues,” added Jasmine.

“On Friday afternoon, she asked for some lime juice which I gave to her. Shortly afterwards, she passed away. She didn’t say much,” she said, over the phone.

Sarah’s body has been kept in a mortuary at a hospital in Palluruthy and the final rituals will be carried out on Sunday afternoon. Her husband Jacob Cohen died 21 years ago. The couple were childless. Sarah’s relatives, having settled in Israel and Australia for several years, are likely to attend the final rites.

Sarah has been a beloved part of the Jew community in the city and chose to remain in India even when her close ones migrated to different parts of the world. Until recently, she performed her daily prayers in Hebrew and loved to chat with tourists about the history of her community and it’s contributions to the state of Kerala.

On most days, she could be found sitting by the window inside her shop, staring outside and chatting with visitors. The Jewish Kippah, produced out of satin and designed by Sarah many years ago, is the most popular souvenir in the shop. The shop has been run over the years by Thaha Ibrahim, Sarah’s caretaker.