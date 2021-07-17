Sabarimala reopens for five days; 5,000 people allowed to visit shrine daily

The temple will remain open from July 17 to July 21. (File Photo)

The Sabarimala temple opened its doors for pilgrims at 5 am on Saturday, but has imposed various restrictions to ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed by devotees.

The temple has reopened for five days from July 17 to July 21, and pilgrims wishing to visit will be allowed to enter the shrine only if they show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate of both doses, or a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours.

Moreover, only 5,000 people will be allowed to enter the temple daily. Devotees have to book their slots online.

Kerala government officials have stressed people must follow Covid-19 safety norms at the hill shrine. Officials have been instructed to ask people to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms as the temple is set to see devotees flocking to worship Lord Ayyappa.

Kerala has been among the worst hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been registering above 10,000 cases everyday for the last one week. It is the top contributor to the country’s daily case tally. However, the state government has eased lockdown curbs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in view of Bakri Eid which falls on July 21.