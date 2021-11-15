scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

RSS man hacked to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

The BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of Popular Front of India, was behind the killing.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: November 15, 2021 6:22:00 pm
According to the police, S Sanjith, 27, a resident of Eluppulli in Palakkad, was waylaid by a car-borne gang while riding his bike

An RSS worker was hacked to death in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Monday.

The BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of Popular Front of India, was behind the killing. SDPI has denied this.

According to the police, S Sanjith, 27, a resident of Eluppulli in Palakkad, was waylaid by a car-borne gang while riding his bike. The four-member gang brutally hacked Sanjith, a karyavahak of RSS. He succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Palakkad SP R Vishwanath said an investigation is on, He said the incident seemed to be a political murder. “We are looking into the previous instances of political violence in the region,” he said.

BJP state chief K Surendran said SDPI was behind the killing. “SDPI is killing political rivals without provocation. These criminals have the backing of ruling CPI(M) and their police. If the government cannot control the SDPI, BJP will be forced to marshal people for retaliation,” he said.

SDPI Palakkad district chief Shaheer Chalipuram said the allegation was meant to divert the investigation. The killed RSS worker had been involved in several criminal cases and had outstanding issues with all political parties in the region, he said..

Click here for more

Sanjith had also had faced murder attempts in the past. In one such incident, the police had arrested two SDPI members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement