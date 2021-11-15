RSS man hacked to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

An RSS worker was hacked to death in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Monday.

The BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of Popular Front of India, was behind the killing. SDPI has denied this.

According to the police, S Sanjith, 27, a resident of Eluppulli in Palakkad, was waylaid by a car-borne gang while riding his bike. The four-member gang brutally hacked Sanjith, a karyavahak of RSS. He succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital.

Palakkad SP R Vishwanath said an investigation is on, He said the incident seemed to be a political murder. “We are looking into the previous instances of political violence in the region,” he said.

BJP state chief K Surendran said SDPI was behind the killing. “SDPI is killing political rivals without provocation. These criminals have the backing of ruling CPI(M) and their police. If the government cannot control the SDPI, BJP will be forced to marshal people for retaliation,” he said.

SDPI Palakkad district chief Shaheer Chalipuram said the allegation was meant to divert the investigation. The killed RSS worker had been involved in several criminal cases and had outstanding issues with all political parties in the region, he said..

Sanjith had also had faced murder attempts in the past. In one such incident, the police had arrested two SDPI members.