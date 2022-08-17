Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school’s I-Day event

August 17, 2022 12:40:00 pm
The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in this district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests.
Activists of the Youth Congress and the Youth League–the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)– held protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme.
Blurred photographs of the programme aired by news channels showed the children dressed as freedom fighters including Savarkar participating in the programme.
A child dressed as one of the freedom fighters to take part in the rally had the name of V D Savarkar written on him. Controversy erupted when its photo was circulated on social media.
Subscriber Only Stories
Local media reports said that the photo was taken from the green room. However, sensing that it would create controversy, the nameboard of Savarkar was removed before the procession.
The school authorities have not reacted to the controversy.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school’s I-Day event
Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’
Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case
Ghaziabad: Woman given spiked drink, gang raped after birthday party
Virat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I’ve felt alone’
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
AIADMK conflict: Madras HC orders status-quo over July 11 General Council meet
Prithviraj, Mohanlal pose together to announce the beginning of Lucifer 2
What the West gets wrong about India even after 75 years of independence
Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications
Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik