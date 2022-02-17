Rhino poacher from Assam arrested in Kerala

The Kerala police Thursday arrested an alleged poacher from Assam, against whom a lookout notice is issued in connection with the hunting of the one-horned Rhino, an endangered species.

The accused was identified as Asmat Ali, 26, a native of Biswanath district in Assam. He was nabbed from Nilambur in Malappuram district, where he stayed with migrant workers from northeastern states.

The Assam police, earlier this month, had announced a cash award of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Ali.

Nilambur Station House Officer P Vishnu said Ali had sneaked into Kerala after the Assam police issued a look out notice against him. He is one of the poachers in the most wanted list.

Malappuram SP Sujith Das got an alert, leading to the arrest of the poacher. He will be soon handed over to the Assam police, said the inspector.