Relief for Kerala govt as Lokayukta gives clean chit to minister Bindu

In a major relief for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Kerala Lokayukta on Friday rejected a petition seeking probe against Higher Education Minister R Bindu with regard to the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor (VC) of Kannur University.

The petition, alleging nepotism, misuse of power and corruption on the part of the minister in the re-appointment of the VC, was moved by Congress veteran and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The complaint hogged attention against the backdrop of the government’s recent decision to bring in an ordinance to reduce the orders of Lokayukta, the quasi-judicial anti-corruption body, to mere advisory in nature.

Chennithala, in his petition, had alleged that the minister had written to the governor proposing the name of incumbent VC Gopinath for re-appointment.

Giving a clean chit to the minister, Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph observed that the minister had only suggested the name of Gopinath for re-appointment and such a suggestion did not amount to misuse of power or nepotism. Moreover, the governor is the sole authority of appointing a VC and there is nothing illegal if a minister, who is the pro-VC, makes such a proposal, Lokayukta observed.

However, the Lokayukta did not look into the issue of re-appointment of the VC as the matter is pending before a division bench of the Kerala High Court.

Reacting to the verdict, minister Bindu said unnecessary controversies would hamper the functioning of a government.

Chennithala, meanwhile, said he would explore legal remedies after studying the verdict of the Lokayukta.