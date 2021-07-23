Kerala: Flood-hit primary health centre in Malappuram gets a major facelift

Written by Riya Joseph

A primary health centre in Malappuram’s Vazhakkad, destroyed in the 2018 Kerala floods, has been resurrected into a modern facility with the help of a multinational healthcare group, VPS Healthcare. The hospital, which was reconstructed under the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative, is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The 15,000-square feet family health care centre is funded by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, and accommodates an emergency room, a mini-operating theatre, consultation rooms for doctors, a nurses’ station, medical store, vaccine store, sample collection centre, vision and dental care clinic, and a designated zone for mother and child, pregnant women and the elderly.

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

Speaking about the new facility, District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena said, “They are not just giving the building. They are giving us the building equipped with all modern hi-tech equipment. The facility is also furnished with awareness messages on communicable, non-communicable diseases, dental health and hygiene, cancer awareness, so that people coming in and going out of the facility also receive important information regarding healthcare.”

The building was developed by experts from IIT Madras using eco-friendly Glass Fibre Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) panel technology known as Rapidwall. Architecture students from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, also lent their support with the design aspects of the building.

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

The facility, built at a cost of Rs 10 crores, is equipped with top-of-the line technology and amenities. The eco-friendly building is a plastic-free zone. The facility also makes a move towards paperless transactions, with patients being provided with a unique ID card to use for future visits. It also provides an outdoor gym for men and women and a play area for children. The building is also equipped to be user-friendly towards the elderly and provides assisted access to cater to disabled individuals.

The community also chipped in to help, planting around 30 different types of plants around the area, said Dr Sakeena. Adding that the community wishes to send a positive message to all its members through its awareness messages she said, “They are planning on making it a good environment for everyone who visits the facility.”

Expressing her gratitude towards Dr Vayalil, Dr Sakeena said, “They have provided us with a very good facility. They have given us a building with equipment, interior, furniture and all systems in place. We are very lucky. Our sincere gratitude to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil for providing funds and supporting the health system with a modern building equipped with all facilities.”