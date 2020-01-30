Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA march in Wayanad today

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will lead a “save the Constitution” march in Kalpetta Thursday. The march is part of the Congress’ agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Gandhi will be accompanied on the two kilometre march by party leaders Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullapally Ramachandran. He will address a public meeting at Kalpetta bus stand at 12 pm, where the march is scheduled to conclude.

The Congress unit in Kerala has been holding protests across the state, led by its MPs, MLAs and local leaders, over the last few days, reported news agency PTI. In the other 13 districts of Kerala, party leaders are organising a “human map of India” today.

Gandhi landed at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode Wednesday on a three-day visit to the district.

The central Congress leadership, earlier this month, released a strongly-worded resolution demanding the “Citizenship Amendment Act should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith”. Party chief Sonia Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee, the Congress’s highest policymaking body, that the “CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law”, the “sinister purpose” of which was to divide the Indian people on religious lines.

Further, Sonia convened a meeting of 20 Opposition parties on January 13, during which leaders passed a resolution calling the citizenship law “unconstitutional”.

Rahul, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday to demand a probe into the alleged allegations of police atrocities against those protesting the CAA in Uttar Pradesh.

