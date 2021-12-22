Kerala Congress MLA PT Thomas dies at 70

Congress state working president and legislator P T Thomas, 70, passed away at Christian Medical College in Vellore on Thursday morning. Thomas had been indisposed for the last few weeks.

One of the vibrant leaders of Congress in Kerala , Thomas represented Thrikkakara Assembly constituency in Ernakulam since 2016. He had been a Member of Parliament, representing Idukki constituency, from 2009 to 2014.

Thomas was made the working president of the party in the recent reconstitution of the state unit of Congress.