Prison Break: You don’t have to do the crime to do a little time

The Kerala prisons and correctional services department are planning to launch a programme called “experience the jail” inside an existing compound in Thrissur. A similar initiative already exists in Telangana where people are charged Rs 500 to spend 24 hours in Sangareddy Jail. Tourists wear the uniform of the inmates, eat jail food and for a day, they try out the excruciating state of confinement. However, they don’t come into contact with real prisoners.

According to reports in several newspapers, the proposal worth six crore is awaiting final clearance from the state.

The average Indian, who lacks both money and time, is already a prisoner of circumstance and is unlikely to venture into a jail as an enthusiastic vacationer. Life is hard enough as it is. To choose a holiday that involves being stripped of all your possessions when you check in (to a hot, dank cell) and then follow the brutal routine of convicts is a privilege for people so deathly bored by luxury, that to feel alive they need to torture themselves. It’s what motivated a friend of mine to go to Thailand for a Survivor Vacation. Like in the show, there were creepy crawlies for dinner, and a sprint through muddy fields, after which you had to set up your own tent. A Singapore-based Indian I know enrolled her 10-year-old daughter in a summer camp in Rishikesh after she made a drawing in school describing her typical Sunday: a prawn cocktail at the Four Seasons brunch.

This is the situation of a select few whose daily lives may be beautifully synced but at some level, they’re deeply uncomfortable about being disconnected from 90 per cent of humanity’s travails. Though it sounds counter-intuitive, being hot, hungry and sore can kickstart a new sense of awareness, more, certainly, than a soft tissue massage at a spa for the 100th time.

As experiences go, a night in a jail definitely beats a day at the museum. Travellers are led to believe that wandering around the greatest monuments of the world will yield life-altering perspective but it’s the hard-edged intensity of the bizarre that really stays with you. Being under lock and key, alone and oppressed, slowly entering the headspace of a murderer with the burden of his desperate choices fuelling your imagination — can be frightening — but it

has the power to be a very enriching experience.

So far, the only jail Indians are likely to have visited is the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, a beautifully maintained national monument, glamorised by the legends of freedom fighters and the 1958 movie Kala Pani. A sound and light show plays there most evenings, a very sanitised version that provides very little by way of insight, of that turbulent period of pre-Independence India. A visit to Cellular Jail is more about history than the sheer terror of imprisonment. Though exact figures are not available, it’s disappointing to learn that not more than a 100 tourists have tried out

Sangareddy Jail since it opened to the public in 2016, and it isn’t even listed on Trip Advisor. Jails exist. They serve a function that should not be ignored. While there is something uncomfortably voyeuristic about people poking around a jail facility like they would a zoo, there’s no point denying that there are a growing number of tourists interested in the fact of inequality.

Besides, when you allow tourists in for a night they end up seeing for themselves, that criminals are people too. It humanises the incarcerated and builds empathy. Prisons are mysterious places and our ideas of jail are formed entirely by pop culture depictions from movies like The Shawshank Redemption or the show Orange is the New Black.

For one night, stepping into someone else’s shoes, feeling the volatility of a world completely different from your own is both, humbling and transformative.

