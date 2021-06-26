scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pre-poll cash deal: Kerala BJP removes youth wing leaders who wanted action; over 250 workers quit in protest

The BJYM leaders said they had demanded action against the BJP leaders in the district who have been involved in the fund scandal.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 26, 2021 11:21:43 pm
BJYM district president Deepu Puthenpurayil, who was removed from his post, was in charge of the NDA candidate CK Janu’s campaign in Sulthan Bathery constituency. Also removed was BJYM’s Sulthan Bathery assembly constituency president Lilil Kumar. (Representational)

The Kerala BJP Saturday plunged into more turmoil in the wake of the alleged pre-poll cash deal after it removed two of its Wayanad district youth wing leaders — who sought action against those involved in the scandal — from their posts. More than 250 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers in the district quit the party after the decision, with several committees dissolved.

BJYM district president Deepu Puthenpurayil, who was removed from his post, was in charge of the NDA candidate CK Janu’s campaign in Sulthan Bathery constituency. Also removed was BJYM’s Sulthan Bathery assembly constituency president Lilil Kumar.

BJP Wayanad district chief Saji Sankar said the disciplinary action was taken as per the direction of the state leadership.
The BJP in Wayanad has been in the middle of a storm after allegations that the party had paid Rs 10 lakh to Janu, a tribal leader and the chief of Janathipathya Rashtriya Sabha, to return to the NDA fold and contest the election.

Janu’s estranged party colleague Praseetha Azhikode had alleged that BJP had paid Rs 25 lakh to the tribal leader for campaigning, a sum that was not utilised. Following the allegations about the financial dealings, the police had registered a case against BJP state chief K Surendran.

The BJYM leaders said they had demanded action against the BJP leaders in the district who have been involved in the fund scandal.

Puthenpurayil said: “BJP district general secretary Prasanth Malavayal did not have any specific charge in Sulthan Bathery assembly seat. However, he was handling all financial matters. We were removed from the party posts after we demanded action against Prasanth over the anomalies in the financial dealings.”

In protest against the action against BJYM leaders, the organisation dissolved its committees in the constituencies of Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta. Also, committees in seven village panchayats quit in protest. The removed leaders claimed more people would resign in the coming days.

