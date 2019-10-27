POCSO court acquits three accused of raping two Dalit minor sisters in Kerala

A POCSO court in Kerala’s Palakkad has acquitted three people in a case pertaining to the rape of two minor Dalit sisters in the district in 2017.

The sisters, aged 11 and nine, were found hanging at their home on different days — in January and March 2017 — and postmortem reports confirmed that the two were subjected to sexual abuse before they died.

The prosecution listed five people, including a minor, as accused in the case. Apart from facing charges under POCSO Act, the accused were also chargesheeted for rape and abetting suicide.

On Friday, the POCSO court acquitted three accused for want of evidence. One other accused person had been acquitted earlier, while the trial of the accused who is a minor is going on at a juvenile court. The acquittal triggered anguish and protests from the family of the victims. The girls’ mother said, “My daughters were denied justice. Those who killed them are roaming freely. I had told the court in detail about what had happened to my daughters…”

The woman accused the police of lapses in their probe. “We are alone and afraid of the accused persons. We do not have the support of even family members after we decided to fight for justice,” she said.

As the family blamed the police and the prosecution, Kerala Minister for Welfare of SC/STs and Backward Classes A K Balan said the government would look into the possibility of appealing against the court’s verdict. The government would also look into lapses on part of the police, if any, said the minister.

On January 13, 2017, the 11-year-old girl was found hanging in her house. Her younger sister, who was present at home, had seen two persons, their faces masked, leaving their hut just before she found her sister dead, police had said. They registered a case of unnatural death, but even as the case remained unsolved, the younger sister was found hanging on March 4.

The police had linked both incidents and begun a probe. The postmortem reports of both girls showed that they were subjected to unnatural sex. But that the elder girl was subjected to unnatural sex was noticed by police only after the death of her younger sister.

Earlier this year, the local CPI(M) leadership came under fire after the advocate who appeared for the accused in the case was appointed chairman of the Palakkad district Child Welfare Committee. It was alleged that appointment of N Rajesh, a CPI(M) local leader, as the committee chairman was meant to “sabotage” the case.