What’s the problem with affixing PM Modi’s photo on vaccine certificate, Kerala HC asks petitioner

The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned a petitioner who objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

According to a report by the Bar and Bench, the High Court while hearing the plea seeking the removal of the picture, asked, “What is the problem if Prime Minister Modi’s name is there on the vaccine certificate?”

Noting that the petitioner was an employee of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan asked how different was this from naming a university in the name of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

“You work at an Institute named after Jawaharlal Nehru, he is also a Prime Minister. Why not ask the university to remove that name also?” he said.

Advocate Ajit Joy, who appeared for the petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the certificates issued by other countries do not have their PM’s photograph.

To this, the judge asked, “Why are you ashamed of your Prime Minister? 100 crore people don’t seem to have an issue with this so why do you? I am just trying to understand”.

The petitioner, a Right to Information (RTI) activist, claimed that even after he received paid Covid-19 vaccination from a private hospital, the vaccination certificate had a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the message: “medicine and strict controls (in Malayalam), together India will defeat COVID-19 (in English)”.

Affixing the PM’s photograph on Covid vaccination certificate, particularly when he had paid for the vaccination, is a violation of his fundamental rights as he can be considered as captive audience. This goes against his free speech right, including the right against compelled listening, protected by Article 19 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner argued.

It was further pointed out that according to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for “campaigns using public money in Common Cause v. Union of India, no individual can be credited for the launch of an initiative or be celebrated for achievements of a certain policy of the State on government expense. This includes the Prime Minister”.

The hearing will continue in the afternoon session.