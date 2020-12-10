Kerala: Rare malaria genus found in soldier who came from Sudan, says Shailaja Teacher

Kerala Health Minister Shailaja Teacher (File)

A rare malaria genus has been reported in Kerala, state health minister Shailaja Teacher said Thursday. Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, was detected in a soldier who had returned from Sudan. The soldier is currently being treated at the district hospital in Kannur, she said.

Plasmodium ovale is the latest of four species of malaria parasite that infect humans. It’s known to be primarily found through the sub-Saharan African region, but has been reported in islands of the western Pacific, Philippines and New Guinea too. It is rarely fatal.

“Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the State. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at the District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan. The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures,” Shailaja tweeted.

The development comes even as Kerala re-emerged as the topmost contributor of new Covid-19 cases in the country in the last week. However, this had more to do with New Delhi’s numbers going down than the state’s numbers showing an uptick. According to the Kerala government’s website, as of December 10, the state had reported a total of 6,49,571 novel coronavirus cases, of which 59,923 are active.

