Planning new law for Sabarimala admn: Kerala

The LDF government in Kerala is planning to bring a separate law for the administration of Sabarimala temple. The state government conveyed this to a Supreme Court bench on August 27.

“Learned counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent —the State of Kerala submits that the State is considering enacting separate legislation with regard to the administration of the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Swamy Temple. He accordingly seeks an adjournment,” the court said and directed that the matter be listed after four weeks.

The development comes at a time when the state government is reeling from aftereffects of its stand on the Sabarimala issue after the apex court quashed age restrictions for entry of women.

The bench was hearing a plea by a seniormost member of Pandalam royal family Revathi Naal P Ramavarma Raja, through Senior Advocate K Radhakrishnan, seeking a separate panel for administration of the temple. ens