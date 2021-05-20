Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister for the second time

Updated: May 20, 2021 4:07:19 pm
Senior CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as the chief minister of Kerala for the second time at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan administered the oath of office.
A maximum of 500 persons in attendance were allowed at the venue keeping with the Covid protocols.
Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people’s alternative, and build a Nava Keralam! pic.twitter.com/zMnm0VsJQa
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 20, 2021
Vijayan is the first chief minister in the history of the state to be re-elected to power after a full five-year term. C Achutha Menon of the CPI had a consecutive term in power in the past, but it was not a five-year term.
Vijayan will lead a 21-member cabinet consisting of members from CPM, CPI, KC(M), JDS, NCP, DKC and INL.
