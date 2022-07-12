Pinarayi questions Jaishankar’s Kerala trip; doing my job, says minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took exception to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the state, saying the former foreign secretary has been tasked with ensuring the BJP’s electoral victory in the region.

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar reviewed the progress of the construction of the national highway stretch near Thiruvananthapuram. Referring to this, Vijayan said, “The busy external affairs minister, who has to worry about world affairs, has come to see the bypass at Kazhakkoottam…the intention behind the external affairs minister’s visit to the bypass can be understood. It is heard that the task of ensuring victory in Kazhakkoottam has been assigned to Jaishankar,” Vijayan said.

Responding to the Pinarayi’s comment, Jaishankar said, “Anyone who puts development above politics, they could understand what I am doing. Getting a good understanding of what is happening at the ground level is not politically motivated. If the central ministers do not keep themselves properly informed about the progress of central schemes, I think they are not doing their job.”

Joining the issue, BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “Why is he (Vijayan) getting agitated over the visit…the External Affairs Minister is not someone who lives abroad. Vijayan should correct his stand,” Muraleedharan said.

During his visit, Jaishankar interacted with the beneficiaries of various Central government initiatives in Thiruvananthapuram and met youths and prominent personalities in the city. On Tuesday, he visited the BJP-ruled Kallikkad village panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) district.