Thursday, November 11, 2021
Case filed against Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup in Kerala High Court

The PIL filed by a Kochi resident has said that the film may infringe the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal on whom the movie is based on. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 11, 2021 10:46:25 pm
Kurup is scheduled to hit theatres on November 12.

A case has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup, which is set to hit theatres on November 12.

The PIL filed by a Kochi resident has said that the film may infringe the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal on whom the movie is based on.

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol and film producers in response to the PIL. The court, however, has not issued a stay order on the film.

The upcoming crime saga ‘Kurup’ tells the tale of a conman who murdered a man named Chacko in 1984, and used the corpse to subsequently fake his own death to claim insurance money.

Dulquer Salmaan plays Sukumara Kurup, who has evaded police capture for nearly four decades, while his story has become the stuff of legend.

Kurup was to release on May 2021. However, due to Covid-19 second wave and subsequent lockdown, the film was postponed.

Earlier, Director Srinath Rajendran had addressed the controversy surrounding the possible glorification of a criminal saying, “Conmen are supposed to have swagger.”

