PFI ban: Sack Kerala minister Devarkovil who has links with Rehab India, says BJP state chief

The BJP in Kerala on Wednesday alleged state minister and Indian National League (INL) leader Ahamed Devarkovil has links with the Rehab India Foundation which has been banned by the Centre along with the Popular Front of India (PFI). It also sought his removal from the Cabinet.

Addressing the media, BJP state president K Surendran said INL national leader Muhammed Sulaiman is the head of Rehab India Foundation. “How can the representative of a party, which has links with a terror-funding outfit, remain a minister in the CPI(M) government? Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should sack Devarkovil from the Cabinet if the Kerala government honours the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.

The terror outfit Popular Front has murdered more than a dozen of BJP/RSS karyakarthas in the state. On behalf of the family members of Balidanis, I express my sincere gratitude to the @narendramodi government for suppressing this anti-national organisation. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) September 28, 2022

“It is very dangerous that a representative of an outfit, which works against the country, is holding the post of minister,” Surendran added.

Reacting to the allegation, senior INL leader Kassim Irikkur said Devarkovil has no link with the Rehab Foundation, “At the same time, party national leader Muhammed Sulaiman had links with the foundation in the past. Sulaiman had been associated with the Rehab India Foundation when it had a secular line. Later, he kept away from that outfit,” said Irikkur, who is the state general secretary of INL.

INL is a breakaway faction of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formed by the late parliamentarian Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait. He had quit the IUML over its moderate stand in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. INL, backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for years, was announced as an ally of the CPI(M) right before the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Rehab India Foundation is a charity outfit floated by the PFI. In June this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached several bank accounts linked to the foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against it. Accounts of the PFI were also attached. As many 23 accounts of the PFI, having Rs 59,12,051, and 10 of the Rehab India Foundation, having Rs 9,50,030, were attached.