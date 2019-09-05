Paul Muthoot murder case: Kerala HC sets aside life imprisonment sentence to 8 convicts

The Kerala High Court Thursday set aside the life sentence of rigorous imprisonment awarded to eight convicts by an earlier CBI court in the case involving the murder of young businessman Paul Muthoot George due to lack of evidence in the murder charges against them. The life sentence awarded to Kari Satheesh, the second accused in the case, remains as is.

On September 1, 2015, a special court in Thiruvananthapuram had sentenced nine persons to rigorous imprisonment for life, after finding them guilty of murdering Paul in a road-rage related incident in 2009. Paul was the second son of MG George Muthoot, the chairman of the Muthoot financial services company.

On August 21, 2009, a gang of 13 persons, travelling in two vehicles, had been contracted by a businessman to settle scores with a rival of his. While they were travelling on the MC Road in Alappuzha, they came to witness a road-rage incident in which Paul, driving a Ford Endeavour, slammed into a two-wheeler motorist and drove away without helping the victim. The gang followed Paul on the road and waylaid him near Mannanchery. During the altercation that followed, Satheesh stabbed Paul causing him grievous injuries that eventually led to the latter’s death.

The case, initially investigated by the state police and handed over to the CBI, was high-profile in nature and attracted intense media scrutiny at the time.

The CBI court in 2015 found 13 persons guilty, out of which nine were given life sentences. They were convicted on charges of murder, abetment of crime, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and violation of the Arms Act. Separately, all 13 persons had also been found guilty of conspiring to kill a man by a businessman and handed out 13 years of rigorous imprisonment. Both sentences were to served concurrently.