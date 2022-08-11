P C George stokes controversy with remarks against survivor in actress assault case

Updated: August 11, 2022 5:15:06 pm
Senior Kerala politician P C George on Thursday courted controversy by making alleged distasteful remarks against the survivor in the actress assault case involving actor Dileep, saying it was she who has benefitted as she got more opportunities in movies after the incident.
While answering a question during a press meet here, he even mocked the use of “survivor” while referring to the case.
“The survivor is getting several films now… I don’t think she suffered any loss after the issue. The loss which she had suffered in life as a woman might be huge, if the said incident was true. But, my belief is that she got benefits in other areas,” George alleged.
The senior politician also slammed reporters who questioned his unsavoury remarks during the press conference at the press club here.
The former MLA had earlier also made alleged distasteful statements against the survivor and openly extended support to Dileep, the eighth accused in the sensational case.
George was arrested recently in a sexual assault case and over hate speech against the Muslim community.
According to police, the actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films besides Malayalam, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.
The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let off on bail later.
