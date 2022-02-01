Over 60% daily Covid cases in Kerala among fully vaccinated, shows data from Jan

More than 60 per cent of the daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala in the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been recorded among those who are fully vaccinated, an analysis of data from the state during ten days in the second half of January shows.

The analysis of the data shows that of the 3,967,23 cases reported in Kerala during the above mentioned period, 2,407,45 or 60.68 per cent were fully vaccinated. Of these, 3,506,17 cases or 88 per cent were eligible for vaccination. Of those eligible for vaccination among the positive cases, 68.66 per cent (2,407,45 cases) have been administered with two doses of the vaccine, while 5.6 per cent (19,636 cases) have taken their first jab. The rest—90,236—had no history of being vaccinated.

Experts have pointed out that as more people will be vaccinated against coronavirus disease, there would be a corresponding increase in the number of vaccinated getting infected. Also, studies have shown the Omicron variant, which is dominating the present phase of the pandemic, has high immune escape potential and has been infecting those already jabbed.

Kerala has ensured the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone eligible above the age of 18 and the second jab for 84 per cent of the eligible population, as per the latest government data. The state has also administered vaccines to 71 per cent of the student population within the age group of 15 to 17.

Public health activist Dr N M Arun, who tracks Covid-19 cases, said the larger share of breakthrough cases or those among fully vaccinated in the third wave shows that Omicron is an immune-escape variant. “The figures that a large number of cases are fully vaccinated substantiates the emerging research that Omicron variant evades immunity from vaccination. In the present wave, only around 3 per cent of the active cases require hospitalisation as most of the infected have only milder symptoms. This also shows that vaccination has reduced the impact of the infection. As vaccination coverage is going up, most of the cases would have a vaccination history in the coming days,’’ he said.

On Monday, Kerala’s daily test positivity rate dropped slightly to 42.4 per cent from the last week’s figure, which hovered between 45 per cent and 49 per cent. Active cases of Covid-19 in Kerala rose to 3.57 lakh, but only 3.2 per cent of them are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday decided to continue the present restrictions and protocol, apart from imposing the weekly lockdown next Sunday also.