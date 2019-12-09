Opposed to her marriage, kin of Kerala woman admit her to mental health facility

Kerala High Court Kerala High Court

A 27-year-old woman from Malappuram in Kerala has alleged that her family members admitted her to a mental health facility to prevent her from marrying a man she was in a relationship with.

Sadikka, who was lodged at two mental health facilities over the past one month, has been released following a High Court order in a habeas corpus petition by Gafoor E K, whom she wants to marry. The court has said she is free to marry Gafoor and also directed that a case be registered against her family members and the two mental health facilities.

Sadikka is pursuing a BDS course and Gafoor is a trader at Thrissur. Her family was reportedly against the marriage owing to the gap in the families’ social status.

The woman alleged that three men took her from her home after administering her medicine on November 3 in the presence of her family members. “When I regained senses, I found myself tied to a hospital bed. I was shocked to see I was among mental patients. Seeing the emblem on the bed sheet, I realised that I was at S H Hospital, Painkulam (in Idukki).”

Gafoor said after Sadikka’s family learnt about the habeas corpus plea, they shifted her out of S H Hospital and admitted her to another hospital in Ernakulam district. “She was taken into custody from this hospital on December 5,” he said.

Sister Jossy Augustine, administrator of S H Hospital, said, “She was brought here by her father and brother. We were told she was showing suicidal tendencies.’’

