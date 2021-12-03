Omicron scare: Kerala sends sample of doctor who returned from UK

Kerala has sent samples of a 46-year-old doctor, who came from UK on November 21, for genome sequencing to detect if he is infected with the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The doctor, a native of Kozhikode, had tested positive on November 28. He is asymptomatic. After reaching Kozhikode, he had travelled to various districts and hence we are preparing a list of his contacts. A route map of the doctor, under observation, would be published, said Kozhikode district medical officer Dr V Ummer Farook.

Samples of the doctor’s mother and their servant have been collected and if tested positive, these samples would also be sent for genome sequencing, he said.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Friday decided to increase screening facilities for passengers from abroad at the four international airports in the state. As many as five to ten kiosks would be erected at airports. Travellers from high risk countries, if tested positive, would be directly taken to isolation wards in hospitals.