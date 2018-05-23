Nipah virus outbreak: 10 dead, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns against panic

Sister Shantha, in full protective gear, at the Govt Taluk Hospital in Perambra where Sister Lini used to work (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma) Sister Shantha, in full protective gear, at the Govt Taluk Hospital in Perambra where Sister Lini used to work (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma)

The Nipah virus outbreak in northern Kerala has claimed 10 lives so far, while two people diagnosed with the infection are in a critical condition. Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja told reporters on Tuesday that the virus had claimed 10 lives and added that the World Health Organisation has been informed about the outbreak. Shylaja said Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who is in Geneva, called her and enquired about the situation in the state and promised all help from central government.

Meanwhile, the outbreak has triggered panic in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. At Perambra in Kozhikode, one can spot many people wearing loose cloth masks around the face. “An unexpected tragedy has befallen us,” said Aysha K K, president of Changaroth panchayat, where three of a family have fallen victim to the virus.

“But I think the situation is better now. We have conducted extensive ward-level awareness meetings. A central team of doctors was here on Monday and they cleared most doubts of local residents,” she added. Both local authorities and residents said that rumours on social media, especially WhatsApp, are proving to be a major impediment to spreading awareness.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the state government is taking all steps to control Nipah virus. “Precautions have to be taken and there is need to be vigilant. There is no need to panic,” he said in a Facebook post. The Chief Minister said it had come to his notice that there was a campaign on social media regarding the virus, which was causing panic. This was unfortunate, he said.

