Monday, April 19, 2021
Night curfew imposed in Kerala from Tuesday

The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: April 19, 2021 10:20:59 pm
The night curfew in Kerala will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am. (Source: IEMalayalam)

The Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from April 20 in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh.

