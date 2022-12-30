NIA arrests Kerala High Court lawyer who ‘trained PFI’s hit squad’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an advocate from Kerala following raids across 56 premises linked to activists and local leaders of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday.

The NIA, in an official release, said the arrested advocate – identified as Mohammed Mubarak, a native of Edavanakkad in Ernakulam district – is a member as well as trainer of the PFI’s martial arts and hit squad. It said the squad was engaged in training and raising gangs to target leaders of other communities.

Mubarak, a practicing lawyer at the Kerala High Court, was arrested in the wake of the ongoing crackdown against the banned organisation. He is the 14th PFI activist to be arrested from Kerala in connection with the raids held in September.

He was produced before the NIA special court in Kochi, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The investigating agency will move the court seeking his custody for further interrogation.

According to the NIA, an assortment of weapons, including axes and swords which were concealed in a badminton racket bag, was recovered from the house of Mubarak during the raid. He had been an active worker of the PFI in the past and had recently started imparting training in martial arts.

The NIA had earlier told the court that the PFI had prepared a list of leaders of other communities to be targeted. Earlier this month, the central agency told the special court in Kochi that the banned outfit had a “secret wing of reporters to collect details of leaders of other communities and prepare a list of targets.”

The agency had made the revelation against the PFI in an affidavit submitted in the court seeking extension of the judicial custody of 11 of its leaders who had been arrested from Kerala in the last week of September as part of nationwide searches on its premises and against its functionaries.