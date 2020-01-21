Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Kerala tourists’ death in Nepal resort, seeks Centre’s help

On the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NORKA officials have taken steps to expedite procedures for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. (File Photo) On the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NORKA officials have taken steps to expedite procedures for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday expressed “deep grief” over the death of eight Keralite tourists at a Nepal resort, reported news agency PTI.

In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said that the department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has taken steps to expedite the repatriation of the tourists’ mortal remains. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the passing away of eight Malayali tourists in Nepal. On the directions of the Chief Minister, NORKA officials have taken steps to expedite procedures for the repatriation of the mortal remains,” the tweet read.

Vijayan has also sought help from External Affairs minister S Jaishanakar in rendering “all possible assistance to the families and friends of the victims”.

Two couples and four children, part of a group of 15 on their way back from the popular mountainous destination Pokhara, died after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their resort room on Tuesday morning.

All of them were airlifted to HAMS hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, Sushil Singh Rathaur, Superintendent of Police, Makawanpur, said. The deceased were identified as Prabin Kumar Nayar (39), Sharanya (34), Ranjit Kumar TB (39), Indu Ranjit (34), Shree Bhadra (9), Abinab Soraya (9), Abi Nayar (7), and Baishnab Ranjit (2), The Kathmandu Post reported.

On their way back from Pokhara, they stayed at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman in Makawanpur district on Monday night. According to the resort manager, although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in one room and the others in another room. Once they checked into their room, they turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm, the manager said, adding that all the windows and the door were bolted from inside. Police suspect they might have passed out due to lack of ventilation, the report said.

