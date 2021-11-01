scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Narcotic Jihad: Court directs police to probe complaint against Kerala Bishop

The petition seeking to register a case against the Bishop was filed by Abdul Aziz Maulavi, the Kottayam district president of the council.

By: PTI | Kottayam |
November 1, 2021 11:04:08 pm
Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. (File)

A Magistrate Court has directed the police to investigate and report on the basis of a complaint that Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, through his “love and narcotic jihad” remarks, committed the offence of promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion.

The Court in Pala gave the direction while considering a plea filed by a leader of All India Imams Council that Kallarangatt, the Bishop of Pala diocese, tried to create a rift in the society through the “love and narcotic jihad” remarks, said CP Ajmal, counsel for the petitioner.

When contacted, the police said they have received a court directive in this regard.

They, however, remained tight-lipped when asked whether an FIR has been launched against the Bishop following the court’s directive.

The petition seeking to register a case against the Bishop was filed by Abdul Aziz Maulavi, the Kottayam district president of the council.

He moved the court after the police refused to register the case against the Bishop on the basis of his complaint.

The Bishop, at a function held in a church in Kuravilangad in Kottayam district on September 9, had stated that Christian girls were falling prey to “love and narcotic jihad” in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the state’s youth.

